First Read's Morning Clips: Trouble for the GOP in AZ-SEN

Image: House Homeland Security Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a news conference on Jan. 10, 2018.
House Homeland Security Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) speaks during a news conference on Jan. 10, 2018.Jacquelyn Martin / AP

MIDTERM MADNESS: GOP struggles in AZ-SEN

AZ-SEN: A blunt headline from POLITICO: “Republicans struggling to hang on to Jeff Flake’s seat.”

Kyrsten Sinema says she’s not going to vote for Chuck Schumer.

CO-GOV: Jared Polis has named his running mate.

FL-SEN: USA Today takes a look at how the court vacancy is shaping the big Florida Senate contest.

FL-GOV: Jeff Greene is out with his financial disclosure.

Sean Hannity is bringing some star power to Ron DeSantis’s campaign.

IL-GOV: A third party candidate will appear on the ballot this year as a member of the Conservative Party.

HI-GOV: The race between David Ige and Colleen Hanabusa is heating up.

NY-GOV:The New York Times has a profile of Cynthia Nixon’s rise in politics — particularly the politics of education.

TRUMP AGENDA: DeVos keeps up anti-regulatory mission

From NBC’s Heidi Przybyla: “Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to take new steps as early as this week toward reversing Obama-era protections for students in debt to for-profit schools, including those that go out of business. It’s the latest in a broader effort by DeVos to recast the mission of her department and to relax safeguards intended to protect economically vulnerable students.”

The Washington Post: “The number of people receiving visas to move permanently to the United States is on pace to drop 12 percent in President Trump’s first two years in office, according to a Washington Post analysis of State Department data.”

Trump is warning NATO allies to spend more on defense or risk a response from the United States.

Republican lawmakers are losing their patience with Trump’s trade war, writes POLITICO.

There’s even more negative news for Scott Pruitt, per the Washington Post: “Two of Scott Pruitt’s top aides provided fresh details to congressional investigators in recent days about some of his most controversial spending and management decisions, including his push to find a six-figure job for his wife at a politically connected group, enlist staffers in performing personal tasks and seek high-end travel despite aides’ objections.”

Mick Mulvaney says he hasn’t talked to the president about becoming his new chief of staff.

