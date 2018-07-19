First Read's Morning Clips: Trump backs Kemp in GA runoff

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Trump backs Kemp in Georgia runoff

From NBC’s Ben Kamisar: “Young voters are flocking to register to vote in key battleground states in the wake of the February school shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school, according to a new analysis from Democratic data firm TargetSmart. "

POLITICO reports on the “difficult situation” of Republican women running in the Trump era.

Here’s how the Helsinki summit is playing in some of the key 2018 midterm races so far.

House Democrats have a new slogan: “For the People.”

Michelle Obama is dipping a toe into the midterm contests.

CA-48: Roll Call takes a big look at how Dana Rohrabacher might be in trouble.

FL-GOV: Jeff Greene will participate in a Democratic gubernatorial debate for the first time tonight.

GA-GOV: Trump is backing Brian Kemp in the brutal Georgia primary, injecting himself into a contentious intraparty race.

KS-3: And Trump also endorsed Kevin Yoder.

NY-GOV: Andrew Cuomo still has a big lead over Cynthia Nixon.

The New York Daily News: “A top aide to Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday the governor would be willing to give the attorney general’s office a referral to launch a criminal probe into President Trump’s charitable foundation—if the AG wants it.”

WI-SEN: Leah Vukmir is gaining steam in a new Marquette University Law School poll.

TRUMP AGENDA: Another day of word parsing and clarification

On yet another day of clarifications and word parsing, the White House says that the president did not mean to say that Russia is not targeting U.S. elections.

Russian officials are describing “verbal agreements” that came out of the summit. U.S. officials aren’t sure what they mean, writes the Washington Post.

Trump says in his latest telling that he insisted that Putin’s government cease interference in foreign elections.

Here’s our investigative team’s look at the strange story of accused Russian agent Mariia Butina.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is hinting that he considered resigning from the job.

The auto industry is pushing back on Trump’s auto tariffs, but the president is standing by them. And the New York Times reports from South Carolina, where tariffs are hitting particularly hard.

Brett Kavanaugh’s role in Bush-era debates about detainee treatment is becoming an issue in his nomination, writes the Washington Post.

House Republicans are pushing to extend tax cuts, but the Senate is balking.

Senate talks on a bill to address migrant families don’t seem to be going anywhere.