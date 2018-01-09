First Read’s Morning Clips: Trump probably can’t refuse Mueller subpoena

TRUMP AGENDA: Trump probably can’t refuse a Mueller subpoena

Could Trump refuse a Mueller subpoena for questioning? Pete Williams reports that the answer is probably no.

The publisher of Michael Wolff's book about Trump isn't backing down in the face of Trump's attempt at a cease-and-desist order.

The Washington Post: "The White House is struggling to contain the national discussion about President Trump’s mental acuity and fitness for the job, which has overshadowed the administration’s agenda for the past week."

The New York Times profiles Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

"The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday unanimously rejected a proposal by Energy Secretary Rick Perry that would have propped up nuclear and coal power plants struggling in competitive electricity markets," writes the Washington Post. "The independent five-member commission includes four people appointed by President Trump, three of them Republicans. Its decision is binding."

Some Democrats are trying to make political hay from the Trump tax bill, POLITICO notes. "The new tax law’s limit on of the state and local deduction may pose a fiscal threat to high-tax states and their affluent taxpayers. But it’s also a political gift to Democratic officials in those states seeking to raise their national profiles by challenging President Donald Trump and circumventing the law."

ICYMI: "The Department of Homeland Security will announce Monday that it plans to end temporary protected status for 200,000 Salvadorans currently living in the United States, according to senior administration officials. The Salvadorans will have until September 2019 to seek permanent residency in the United States or risk deportation."

And the big news from the Korea talks: "North Korea has agreed to send a delegation of officials and athletes to the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea next month. The breakthrough decision came Tuesday after the first high-level talks between the countries in more than two years."

OFF TO THE RACES: Like it or not, impeachment is an issue for Dems

NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald notes that impeachment is going to be an election issue for Democrats, whether they like it or not.

Is Oprah for real? The Washington Post and the New York TImes offer their takes.

And here's how the White House reacted to the possibility, via NBC's Ali Vitali.

CA-39: This is a big one. Republican Rep. Ed Royce won't run for reelection.

KS: Making headlines this week: "A Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives is facing criticism this week after arguing that illicit drugs are illegal in part because of “the African Americans” and their predisposition to drug abuse."

Sam Brownback said last year that he'd be stepping down to take an administration job, but he's still governor now — and it's starting to get awkward.

OH-GOV: Dennis Kucinich says he'll run for governor.

OH-SEN: Republicans want J.D. Vance to run for Senate in Ohio after Josh Mandel called it quits.

VA: What will Shelly Simonds, the loser in that tied Virginia delegates race, do next?

WI-SEN: Kevin Nicholson outraised Leah Vukmir during the last quarter of 2017 by a 2-1 margin.