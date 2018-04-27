Subscribe to Breaking News emails

First Read's Morning Clips: Trump seeks revenge against Tester

Image: Sen. Jon Tester
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks to Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson as he testifies at a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the FY2017 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 8, 2016.Andrew Harnik / AP

MIDTERM MADNESS: Trump seeks revenge against Tester

CA-GOV: More polls are finding the Republican candidates moving up to compete for the second-place spot in the governor's race.

FL-SEN: Activists are pressuring both candidates as the Florida Senate race heats up.

MT-SEN: Benjy Sarlin scoops: Gianforte's ex-spokesman has a new gig.

Trump is promising to exact revenge on Tester for sinking his VA pick, and Tester is bracing for the onslaught, POLITICO writes.

NJ-SEN: The Senate ethics panel "severely admonished" Bob Menendez over his ethics issues.

NY-22: POLITICO does a deep dive into Claudia Tenney's reelection race.

WI-SEN: The Journal Sentinel sums up the first debate between Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir.

WV-SEN: McConnell aide Josh Holmes is calling Don Blankenship "mentally ill."

TRUMP AGENDA: “No more war”

The leaders of North and South Korea have signed a declaration of "no more war" at an historic summit.

The Washington Post writes that this week was supposed to be a triumph for Trump — but it ended up feeling like more of the same confusion and chaos.

The New York Times: "For Many, Life in Trump's Orbit Ends in a Crash Landing"

The White House now says Trump will travel to Britain in July.

Bloomberg looks at Macron and Merkel's good cop/bad cop routine.

Lawmakers scolded Scott Pruitt yesterday over his ethics scandals, writes Rebecca Shabad.

What's going on with the ousted House chaplain? Our Hill team takes a look.

One of us(!) writes on an extensive new Pew survey on American democracy — and how Americans think we're falling short as a nation.

A federal judge has appointed a special master to review Cohen materials.

