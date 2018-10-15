First Read's Morning Clips: Trump sticks to Red America

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: On the trail, Trump sticks to Red America

NBC's Jonathan Allen notes that Trump is traveling frequently — but staying away from swing voters.

Democrats have a problem with Latinos, Benjy Sarlin and Alex Seitz-Wald report. Can they fix it in time?

The Washington Post notes how many Republican candidates in Trump country are falling flat this cycle.

A Washington Post poll out over the weekend showed Democrats with an enthusiasm advantage.

The New York Times reports on recent voter initiatives that have been overturned by state legislatures.

POLITICO looks at the health care debate that's motivating voters in Pennsylvania and beyond.

Trump is heading to Arizona, Montana and Nevada to campaign for Republicans.

Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation aren't showing up much in the midterms.

2020: Elizabeth Warren released a DNA test that showed "strong evidence" for a Native American lineage.

Kamala Harris is headed to Iowa.

FL-GOV: A DeSantis surrogate suggested that Andrew Gillum would veto security funds for Jewish day schools.

GA-GOV: Stacey Abrams says that the Georgia state voter laws are intended to "scare people out of voting."

IA-GOV: Mental health is becoming a major issue in the Iowa governor's race.

PA: Democrats are surging in Pennsylvania, according to a new POLITICO poll.

TX-SEN: Ted Cruz is relying on playing the establishment game to beat Beto O'Rourke.

VA-2: The New York Times checks in on the scandal rocking a Virginia congressional race.

WI-GOV: Democrats are eager to beat Scott Walker. But will Wisconsin's economy save him?

TRUMP AGENDA: Saudi Arabia fires back at Trump

Saudi Arabia is rejecting America's "threats" after Trump commented on the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Marco Rubio told one of us(!) that America's "moral credibility" is at stake over Khashoggi's fate.

The New York Times reports that Trump's blunt assessment in favor of the bottom line in the Saudi crisis is striking.

Trump is defending his mockery of Christine Blasey Ford, saying that his speech attacking her testimony helped get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed.

Trump expressed support for family separations, saying "If they feel there will be separation, they don't come.

And the president says that Vladimir Putin is "probably" involved in assassinations but "it's not in our country."