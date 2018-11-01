FIrst Read's Morning Clips: Trump targets 'Sleeping Joe' in Indiana

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Trump targets “Sleeping Joe” in Indiana

Midwestern voters are key to Trump’s success, writes the Washington Post.

AZ-SEN: Kelli Ward gave a sizeable “appearance fee” to Sebastian Gorka.

CA: Independent voters are close to outnumbering Republicans in California.

The DCCC is airing ads taking on second-tier Republican candidates in Royce’s district.

GA-GOV: Kamala Harris is raising money for Stacey Abrams.

IN-SEN: Trump stayed on message in Indiana last night — and gave Joe Donnelly a new nickname.

MI-GOV: Things got pretty heated in the first forum between Republican and Democratic candidates for Michigan governor.

The Free Press profiles controversial Republican Patrick Colbeck.

MO-SEN: Josh Hawley’s primary opponents are mulling an unusual deal.

MO-GOV: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has the latest on the Greitens trial.

SC-GOV: Catherine Templeton shoots a snake in a new ad.

WV-SEN: Don Blankenship wants to keep Morrisey from winning in November.

TRUMP AGENDA: White House aide mocks McCain

Our team has the latest on the mocking by a White House aide that John McCain is “dying anyway.”

Trump says he wants to make an Iran deal that’s “better for them.”

Lawmakers are looking to a Plan B to protect the Mueller investigation, Heidi Przybyla and Mike Memoli report.

The Washington Post: Records show that AT&T specifically paid Michael Cohen for advice on the Time Warner merger, documents show.

Rudy Giuliani is out at his law firm as he focuses full time on Trump.

John Kelly says he never seriously considered leaving the White House.

But Kirstjen Nielsen reportedly almost quit over being berated by Trump, the New York Times writes.

Chuck Grassley says Supreme Court justices who are considering retirement should do so now. Democrats aren’t happy about it.

Paul Ryan is trying to stop a Republican rebellion over immigration as moderates try to force votes.

Some Republican senators want to cancel recess.