First Read's Morning Clips: Trump tariffs and the Iowa economy

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here’s how Trump’s tariffs are affecting Iowa’s economy

AZ-SEN: The AP looks at the touchy subject of McCain's eventual replacement.

FL: The future of the Republican Party looks a lot like The Villages retirement community, writes POLITICO.

FL-GOV: Who is Philip Levine? The Tampa Bay Times offers a profile.

IA: The Washington Post looks at the search for the elusive Iowa independent voter.

Don't miss the Des Moines Register's coverage of how tariffs are affecting the economy there.

MN-SEN: The AP takes a look at how the #MeToo movement is playing out in the Senate race.

MN-GOV: Tim Pawlenty has a big lead in the cash race.

NJ-SEN: Bob Hugin is distancing himself from Trump.

SC-GOV: The Post and Courier looks at how a Facebook "like" is shaking up the governors race.

TX-GOV: Lupe Valdez is getting some resistance from within her own party.

VA-SEN: Don't miss Kasie Hunt's interview with Corey Stewart last night. (He said Trump's border security plan is "absolutely" more important than migrant children.)

The New York Times looks at Stewart's rhetoric on racial issues.

WI: Democrats are regrouping in Wisconsin after the 2016 fiasco.

TRUMP AGENDA: Contrasting Melania Trump’s statement with Laura Bush’s

Here's the latest reporting from Jacob Soboroff on what it's like inside the nation's largest immigration processing center.

Melania Trump says she hopes that the family separation issue can be resolved by "both sides of the aisle."

And Laura Bush, in a rare statement, weighed in to call the policy "cruel and immoral."

Benjy Sarlin notes that the GOP immigration bill wouldn't actually address the separation issue.

Here's what Kellyanne Conway told one of us(!) about the policy.

The New York Times sums up both parties' efforts to push Trump to change the policy.

Despite denials, Roger Stone has revealed a new contact with a Russian national back in 2016.

From NBC's Rebecca Shabad: " The only strategy for congressional Republicans tougher than opposing President Donald Trump's policies may be supporting them — if only because figuring out which position they're supposed to back at any given moment is enough to stump any would-be ally."

The New York Times reports on how Trump's economic policy is guided by nostalgia.

And POLITICO notes that Trump's outside advisers see little benefit in actually joining the White House.