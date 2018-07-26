First Read's Morning Clips: Trump troubles in the Midwest

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Trump’s approval sags in three key Midwest states

One of us(!) on the latest NBC/Marist polls: “In three politically important Midwest states — including two that were key in deciding the 2016 election — President Donald Trump’s job approval rating is below 40 percent, and Democrats hold a sizable lead for the upcoming congressional midterms, according to a trio of new NBC News/Marist polls.”

And anxiety over trade war worries is giving Republicans headaches as the president preps a Midwest swing, POLITICO reports.

House leaders are getting ready for a fundraising sprint.

Democrats are preparing to spend big on Senate races in red states, writes the New York Times.

AK-GOV: Third party groups are weighing in hard on Alaska’s gubernatorial race, writes the AP.

CA: Another poll has Dianne Feinstein and Gavin Newsom comfortably ahead.

FL-GOV: Ron DeSantis appears to be leading in the GOP race for governor, per the latest Florida Atlantic University poll.

And Gwen Graham is narrowly leading on the Democratic side.

GA-GOV: NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald writes that the Georgia gubernatorial race could be the most ideologically polarized in the country.

MI-GOV: Bernie Sanders has endorsed Abdul El-Sayed.

MI-SEN: The primary to take on Debbie Stabenow is deadlocked between John James and Sandy Pensler.

MN-SEN: MPR reports on how environmental issues have been injected into the Democratic primary.

TN-GOV: The Tennessean covers how gubernatorial candidates say they’ll tackle opioids.

TRUMP AGENDA: Easing trade tensions — for now

Trump and the E.U. have agreed to ratchet down trade tensions — at least for now.

The New York Times wraps Mike Pompeo’s appearance before a Senate committee yesterday.

The Washington Post traces Michael Cohen’s journey from a Trump loyalist to a man who says he will no longer be a “punching bag.”

A judge is allowing an emoluments clause case against Trump to move forward.

Conservative House Republicans have filed an impeachment resolution against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. Here’s our team on what’s likely to happen next.

Today is the deadline for reunifying over 2,500 migrant children separated from their parents.

The White House banned a CNN reporter from a Rose Garden open press event after she asked questions about Cohen and Russia during a pool spray.

The White House will meet on Iran policy after Trump’s all-caps tweet, writes the Wall Street Journal.