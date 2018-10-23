First Read's Morning Clips: Trump vs. Obama on the campaign trail

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Trump vs. Obama on the campaign trail

Trump’s new line: “I’m a nationalist.”

POLITICO looks at how Trump is zeroing in on the migrant caravan as a wedge issue.

Trump and his party are using fear and some falsehoods as a midterm strategy, the Washington Post writes.

NBC’s Mike Memoli outlines former President Barack Obama’s pitch on the campaign trail.

A Washington Post-Schar School poll of contested districts finds the smallest of advantages for Democrats.

Democrats are talking about entitlement cuts in a new way after a just-released report shows that GOP tax cuts cost almost the same as the party’s proposed reductions.

Confidence and comfort for residents in competitive districts might help Republicans retain the House.

Is early voting helping Republicans?

2020: POLITICO takes a look at Kamala Harris’s Iowa swing.

Would Cory Booker be able to run for president and Senate at the same time?

AK-GOV: The Alaska AFL-CIO is switching its endorsement to Begich after Bill Walker suspended his campaign.

CO: There’s an anti-fracking measure on the ballot in Colorado.

FL-GOV: The Tampa Bay Times profiles the third-party candidates on the ballot.

The investigation of Andrew Gillum will go on past Election Day.

FL-SEN: A new Quinnipiac poll shows Bill Nelson ahead.

GA-GOV: In 1992, Stacey Abrams joined in a burning of the state flag — which at the time had part of the Confederate flag on it.

MS-SEN: It looks like a runoff is likely in Mississippi.

NJ-SEN: The New York Times checks in on the New Jersey Senate race.

NV-GOV: In another case of political family infighting — a dozen of Adam Laxalt’s relatives say he’s “wrong” for the state.

SD-GOV: Could Billie Sutton actually win?

TX-SEN: Trump called Beto O’Rourke a “stone-cold phony” at a rally for Ted Cruz.

Turnout was huge on the first day of early voting.

TX-21: POLITICO profiles GOP candidate Chip Roy.

VT-GOV: It’s looking like a blowout for the incumbent.

WV-SEN: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle rallied for Patrick Morrisey.

TRUMP AGENDA: Turkey says killing was premeditated

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi was “planned.”

The Supreme Court says that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross won’t have to answer questions in a lawsuit about the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

Trump claims there are “unknown Middle Easterners” in the migrant caravan. Here’s a fact check from the Washington Post.

The New York Times reports on a physical fight between John Kelly and Corey Lewandowski last year.