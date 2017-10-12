First Read’s Morning Clips: Trying to Take on Obamacare Without Congress

TRUMP AGENDA: Trying to take on Obamacare without Congress

NBC’s Benjy Sarlin lays out Trump’s planned executive order on health care.

More, from the AP: “Frustrated by failures in Congress, President Donald Trump will try to put his own stamp on health care with an executive order Thursday that aims to make lower-premium plans more widely available. But the president’s move is likely to encounter opposition from medical associations, consumer groups and perhaps even some insurers — the same coalition that so far has blocked congressional Republicans from repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.”

The Washington Post, on Trump’s “fit” over the Iran deal: “He was incensed by the arguments of Secretary of State Rex ­Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and others that the landmark 2015 deal, while flawed, offered stability and other benefits. He did not want to certify to Congress that the agreement remained in the vital U.S. national security interest and that Iran was meeting its obligations. He did not think either was true. “He threw a fit,” said one person familiar with the meeting. “. . . He was furious. Really furious. It’s clear he felt jammed.” So White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster and other senior advisers came up with a plan — one aimed at accommodating Trump’s loathing of the Iran deal as “an embarrassment” without killing it outright. To get Trump, in other words, to compromise.”

The New York Times, on the NAFTA negotiations — which are edging closer to collapse: “The collapse of the 1994 trade deal would reverberate throughout the global economy, inflicting damage far beyond Mexico, Canada and the United States and affecting industries as varied as manufacturing, agriculture and energy. It would also sow at least short-term chaos for businesses like the auto industry that have arranged their North American supply chains around the deal’s terms. The ripple effects could also impede other aspects of the president’s agenda, for example, by solidifying political opposition among farm state Republicans who support the pact and jeopardizing legislative priorities like tax reform. And it could have far-reaching political effects, including the Mexican general election in July 2018 and Mr. Trump’s own re-election campaign.”

The Wall Street Journal explains how NAFTA could be remade.

Donald Trump is again warning Congress that they had “better” get tax reform done.

NBC’s Andrew Rafferty, on how First Amendment advocates are pushing back on Trump’s suggestion that network licenses should be revoked.

Longtime John Kelly aide Kirstjen Nielsen is Trump’s nominee for the next DHS chief.

POLITICO: “Donald Trump’s lawyers are open to having the president sit down for an interview with Robert Mueller, according to a senior White House official, as part of a wider posture of cooperation with the special counsel’s Russia probe. If Mueller doesn’t request an interview by Thanksgiving, Trump’s lawyers may even force the issue by volunteering Trump’s time, the official said. The White House believes such an interview could help Mueller wrap up the probe faster and dispel the cloud of suspicion over Trump.”

Hillary Clinton says she’ll donate Harvey Weinstein’s campaign contributions to charity.

OFF TO THE RACES: Roy Moore raked in more than $1 million in income from his own charity

AL-SEN: From the Washington Post: “Former Alabama judge Roy Moore, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, once said publicly that he did not take a “regular salary” from the small charity he founded to promote Christian values because he did not want to be a financial burden. But privately, Moore had arranged to receive a salary of $180,000 a year for part-time work at the Foundation for Moral Law, internal charity documents show. He collected more than $1 million as president from 2007 to 2012, compensation that far surpassed what the group disclosed in its public tax filings most of those years.”

AZ-SEN: The Hill reports that Kelli Ward raised nearly $700,000 in the third quarter.

CA-GOV: Is Tom Steyer serious about a Feinstein challenge?

MD-GOV: Consulting firm owner Maya Rockeymoore Cummings — also the wife of Elijah Cummings — is running for governor.

NJ-GOV: Harvey Weinstein is becoming an issue in the gubernatorial race.

John Kerry endorsed Phil Murphy.

NY-11: D.C. Republicans aren’t happy with Michael Grimm’s redemption run, writes POLITICO.

VA-GOV: Barack Obama will campaign for Ralph Northam.