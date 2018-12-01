First Read's Morning Clips: Watching today's primaries

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here are the primaries we’re watching today

Here’s a full rundown of all the races we’re watching in today’s primary contests.

And the Wall Street Journal notes that the Trump factor will be put to the test once more in today’s elections.

One of us(!) notes that our latest poll has good news overall for Democrats when it comes to election enthusiasm, but energy among young voters and Latinos is still lagging.

POLITICO writes that Democrats are turning to Hollywood for help with their political messaging.

NBC’s Lauren Egan notes that the teacher strikes in Trump country could make an impact on midterms.

AK-GOV: Apparently, Frank Murkowski seriously considered another run for governor, writes the Anchorage Daily News.

CA-GOV: John Cox says Trump will campaign for him.

CO-GOV: Walker Stapleton and Jared Polis are the favorites for their nominations in recent polls, writes the Denver Post.

FL-GOV: The Sun Sentinel has a roundup of last night’s Democratic gubernatorial debate.

Rick Scott’s ad spending has already hit $17 million (Bill Nelson is only at $3 million so far.)

IL-GOV: Illinois Republicans are not happy with Trump over his floating of a pardon for Blagojevich.

ME-GOV: Here’s an explanation of ranked-choice voting, from the Bangor Daily News.

The Press Herald profiles Angus King’s longshot challenger.

OH-12: Ohio’s 12th district doesn’t look like another PA-18 — at least so far.

ND-SEN: Kevin Cramer is getting more and more incensed at Trump’s embrace of rival Heidi Heitkamp, the Washington Post reports.

NV: Nevada Democrats are looking for a clean sweep in November, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Here’s the Nevada Independent’s primer on today’s races.

NY-11: The first debate between Dan Donovan and Michael Grimm got pretty nasty.

TRUMP AGENDA: Takeaways from the Singapore summit

From NBC’s Jonathan Allen in Singapore: “President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement Tuesday agreeing to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The pact came at the end of a historic half-day round of negotiations that marked the first time a sitting U.S. president had met with his North Korean counterpart. "From the beginning, we got along," Trump later told reporters. Trump also confirmed military exercises involving American and South Korea forces would be put on hold for now. He said sanctions imposed against the Kim regime would not be removed until "we are sure that the nukes are no longer a factor."

Here’s the full text of the agreement signed by Trump and Kim.

A sober reminder from the New York Times: All of the atrocities committed under Kim.

The Washington Post notes how Trump showered Kim with praise just days after insulting U.S. allies.

And Kim has accepted a White House invite, Trump says.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made at least $82 million in outside income while also serving in the White House, the Washington Post writes.

Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack, but the White House says he is in good condition now.

Big news outside of the North Korea talks yesterday, from Pete Williams: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved to further restrict U.S. acceptance of immigrants by ruling Monday that fear of domestic abuse or gang violence is not an acceptable basis for granting asylum.”

NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell has a big takeout on Mitch McConnell’s legacy as he becomes the longest-serving GOP leader in history.

The Senate has adopted a measure to block the White House’s deal with Chinese telecom company ZTE.

Jane Timm reports on the fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision yesterday on Ohio voter rolls.