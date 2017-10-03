First Read’s Morning Clips: What’s next in the gun policy debate

TRUMP AGENDA: What's next in the gun policy debate?

NBC’s Ali Vitali: “President Donald Trump believes that now is not the time to talk about gun control in the immediate aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, the White House said Monday. Asked about renewed pleas from lawmakers for stricter gun control measures, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was "premature" to talk about potential legislation before all the facts about the Las Vegas mass shooting are known.”

NBC’s Benjy Sarlin on why Nevada is so central to the gun debate: “Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas — the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history — shone a light on Nevada's close partisan divide that has for years made it a national flash point in the battle over gun rights. Both sides have poured millions of dollars into campaigns to restrict or loosen gun laws, efforts that have been spurred by high-profile shootings both in Nevada and around the country. Overall, the state's restrictions are relatively light. There are no permit requirements for purchasing handguns, rifles and shotguns, according to the National Rifle Association. Residents are allowed to carry guns openly throughout the state, a provision that attracted scrutiny when self-styled militia groups gathered in 2014 to support rancher Cliven Bundy's standoff with authorities.”

The New York Times, on Trump’s response: “The week will pose the greatest test yet of whether a president who plays to America’s divisions can also appeal to its sense of national unity, whether it is binding the wounds left by a rampaging gunman or the wreckage left by a deadly hurricane. Whether Mr. Trump can sustain his empathetic tone over what promise to be two emotional, exhausting days also is an open question — particularly as critics attack his position on gun laws, or if he faces further criticism from local officials in Puerto Rico over the slow-to-start relief effort there. On Monday afternoon, some of the president’s aides were urging him to put off the trip to Puerto Rico because they worried that he could be set off by protests.”

The Washington Post: “Russian operatives set up an array of misleading Web sites and social media pages to identify American voters susceptible to propaganda, then used a powerful Facebook tool to repeatedly send them messages designed to influence their political behavior, say people familiar with the investigation into foreign meddling in the U.S. election. The tactic resembles what American businesses and political campaigns have been doing in recent years to deliver messages to potentially interested people online. The Russians exploited this system by creating English-language sites and Facebook pages that closely mimicked those created by U.S. political activists.”

The Interior Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation into Ryan Zinke’s travel expenses.

POLITICO: “White House officials have begun examining emails associated with a third and previously unreported email account on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s private domain, according to three people familiar with the matter. Hundreds of emails have been sent since January from White House addresses to accounts on the Kushner family domain, these people said. Many of those emails went not to Kushner’s or Ivanka Trump’s personal addresses but to an account they both had access to and shared with their personal household staff for family scheduling.”

Democratic group American Bridge is launching a new women's health initiative, Protect Women's Health Care, which will offer research, policy reports and more content pushing back on the administration’s agenda on women’s issues.

OFF TO THE RACES: Guns and 2020

Jonathan Allen looks at how Democratic 2020 contenders aren’t being shy about the gun control debate this time. “In the wake of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las Vegas, which left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 people injured, several of the leading potential Democratic 2020 presidential candidates were quick to blame mass killings on guns — even though it's an issue that has burned their party politically in the recent past.

AL-SEN: A new (automated) poll shows Moore at 48 percent and Jones at 40 percent.

ME-SEN: Will she stay or will she go? POLITICO reports on Susan Collins’ choice between the Senate and the governor’s mansion in Maine.

TN-SEN: The Tennessean looks at how Bill Haslam’s past comments about Trump would factor in to a Senate bid.

VA-GOV: The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports on how the Las Vegas shooting is injecting the gun debate into the Virginia governor’s race.

WI-SEN: Republicans are not all on the same page when it comes to their Senate nominee, reports the AP.