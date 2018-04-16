First Read's Morning Clips: What we learned from the latest NBC/WSJ poll

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: Dems ahead in NBC/WSJ poll, but there’s no “knockout” yet

Our new NBC/WSJ poll shows an intensity advantage for Democrats, but it’s not a “knockout” number yet.

Joe Biden isn’t ruling out a 2020 run.

Some Republicans think the field to replace Paul Ryan as GOP leader is wide open.

Per a news release in our inbox: “Today, Planned Parenthood Votes, Center for Community Change Action, Color Of Change PAC, and the Service Employees International Union are launching Win Justice, an unprecedented joint effort to build lasting power to win key elections in 2018 and beyond. Together, the organizations and their local partners plan to invest $30 million to engage 2.5 million voters in three states –– Florida, Michigan, and Nevada.”

FL-GOV: A new web ad from Gwen Graham’s campaign keeps the focus on gun control, Ali Vitali reports.

GA-GOV: Democrat Stacey Abrams is up with her first TV ad.

IN-SEN: Most of the attacks in Sunday’s Indiana GOP primary debate were leveled at Mike Braun, who’s been on the rise.

KS-GOV: Immigration rhetoric is becoming a big factor in the governors’ race.

KY-GOV: Matt Bevin has apologized for remarks he made about the teachers’ strike in the state.

MO-SEN: The AP looks at how Democrats are using the Greitens scandal to go after Josh Hawley.

OH-GOV: The Columbus Dispatch offers the latest on the GOP gubernatorial candidates’ tax plans.

NY-GOV: New York Magazine looks at how Cynthia Nixon is pushing Andrew Cuomo to the left.

WV-SEN: The GOP establishment is going after Don Blankenship by way of a generically-named super PAC, POLITICO reports.

TRUMP AGENDA: “Morally unfit”

James Comey says that Trump is “morally unfit to be president.” And he says that it’s “possible” that the Russians have leverage on Trump.

More, from the New York Times: “While ABC aired one hour of its conversation with Mr. Comey, it had conducted a five-hour interview with him, a transcript of which was obtained by The New York Times. In it, Mr. Comey called Mr. Trump a serial liar who treated women like “meat,” and described him as a “stain” on everyone who worked for him.”

The New York Times profiles the office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, which is looking at the Cohen case.

Trump wants to review documents seized from Cohen’s office.

The president was talked out of more aggressive options in Syria, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump’s reelection campaign has spent one out of every five dollars on legal fees.

An ailing Barbara Bush will not seek more medical treatment, a family spokesman said over the weekend.