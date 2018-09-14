First Read's Morning Clips: What we learned from the primaries

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Here’s what we learned from the 2018 primaries

Now that primary season is over, what have we learned? Alex Seitz-Wald offers some takeaways.

Trump's slipping approval numbers are very bad news for House Republicans, NBC's Jonathan Allen writes.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott is breaking with Trump over his Puerto Rico comments.

IL-GOV: Bruce Rauner is apologizing for missteps and promising to be less confrontational if reelected.

MT-SEN: Did Matt Rosendale illegally coordinate with the NRA?

ND-SEN: Kevin Cramer is hitting back at Heitkamp's health care ads.

NY-GOV: After all the hype (though not from us), Andrew Cuomo easily won his primary over Cynthia Nixon.

Democratic insurgents unseated six state senators who had collaborated with Republicans.

And Tish James won the attorney general nod over Zephyr Teachout and Sean Patrick Maloney.

OH-GOV: Campaigning for Richard Cordray, Barack Obama decried "demagogues" in politics.

TX: Republicans in Texas might lose their Senate supermajority this cycle.

TRUMP AGENDA: How to create your own political storm

Trump injected himself into hurricane coverage with his claims that the Hurricane Maria death toll was deliberately inflated by his political foes.

Paul Manafort is getting close to a plea deal with prosecutors.

Trump is looking for a new legal counsel, POLITICO writes— but does loyalty trump credentials?

The Kavanaugh fight is in chaos over a mysterious new letter involving allegations of sexual misconduct when Kavanaugh was in high school.

John Bolton's critique of the International Criminal Court puts him on the same side as some of the world's dictators, the New York Times notes.

March for Life Action released a statement opposing the House appropriations bill, because it reportedly continues funding Planned Parenthood. Here’s the group’s statement.