First Read’s Morning Clips: Wicker goes after McDaniel in Mississippi

MIDTERM MADNESS: Wicker goes after McDaniel in Mississippi

2020: From POLITICO: Joe Biden’s team is mulling how to take on Trump in 2020, including how a running mate could bolster his bid.

And Bernie Sanders is making his own appearances in Trump country.

NBC’s Andrew Rafferty reports that some red state Democrats are receptive to Trump’s new tariff plan.

FL-SEN: Rick Scott says he’ll talk to Parkland families before deciding whether or not to sign the state’s new gun bill.

IN-SEN: Luke Messer’s first campaign ad features his two daughters.

MO-SEN: Bloomberg looks at Josh Hawley’s campaign — and its implications for Google.

Hawley has officially filed in the race, by the way.

MS-SEN: Roger Wicker is wasting no time going after Chris McDaniel on the air.

NV-SEN: Dean Heller thinks that conservative energy around a potential summer court vacancy (by Anthony Kennedy) may help save his reelection bid, POLITICO reports.

NV-GOV: Ryan Bundy (son of Cliven) says he’s running for governor.

NV-4: Is Ruben Kihuen reversing his decision to leave Congress? Nancy Pelosi is mum so far.

PA-18: Why exactly are Republicans still spending so much in Pennsylvania’s 18th District now that it’s clear that its boundaries will change in the fall? Some clarity from a GOPer in the know.

TN-SEN: Phil Bredesen’s campaign has told the FBI that it thinks it may have been hacked, the AP reports.

WI-SEN: The AP traces Tammy Baldwin’s tricky path to reelection.

TRUMP AGENDA: Risks and rewards

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell offers insight on the possible benefits and risks of Trump’s potential meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Does a meeting elevate Kim Jong Un and give him what he wants — to be seen as a U.S. president’s equal?

Congressional Republicans are threatening to take action to counteract Trump’s tariff plan, although there’s limits to what they could do to stop it, writes Leigh Ann Caldwell.

The Washington Post notes that the tariff rollout was classic Trump — complete with uncertainty and last-minute suspense.

The Wall Street Journal has more details on that January 2017 meeting between Erik Prince and a Russian executive.

And the New York Times notes that the Stormy Daniels story isn’t just a salacious scandal — it could land Trump in more legal trouble.