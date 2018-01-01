First Read's Morning Clips: Will Villaraigosa miss the top two?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MIDTERM MADNESS: Will Villaraigosa miss the Top 2 in California?

At least eight white nationalists are running for state or federal office, NBC Nightly News notes.

Vulnerable Republicans believe that immigration may be their saving issue, notes the New York Times.

AZ-SEN: Doug Ducey rival Ken Bennett is in hot water after making a point to say he wouldn’t appoint Cindy McCain to her husband’s Senate seat.

CA: The New York Times asks if Democrats can flip the California districts where Republicans are the House incumbents but Clinton bested Trump in 2016.

CA-SEN: Kevin de Leon is clinging to a narrow second place spot ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

CA-GOV: Antonio Villaraigosa might not make the top two next week, new polling shows — and John Cox might be in the best position.

CO-GOV: The Colorado Democratic gubernatorial primary has been mostly positive — until now (and Gov. John Hickenlooper isn’t happy about the latest negative turn.)

GA-GOV: Stacey Abrams’s campaign has released a poll claiming to give her a lead over the Republicans in the race.

IA-GOV: Democratic gubernatorial candidates are getting their final swings in before Tuesday’s primary.

ME-SEN: Angus King is formally launching his re-election campaign.

MT-SEN: The Senate GOP primary is getting interesting in its final days, Roll Call writes.

TRUMP AGENDA: Tit for tat over trade

U.S. allies are fighting back after the United States hit E.U., Canada and Mexico with tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau says that trade talks broke down after Vice President Mike Pence made an ultimatum.

POLITICO talks to folks who’ve made deals with Trump who call into question his “master negotiatior” reputation.

An NBC News exclusive from Carol Lee and Julia Ainsley: Jared Kushner friend Richard Gerson is under scrutiny in the Mueller probe.

And the Washington Post writes that prosecutors from the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office have spoken to James Comey about whether his deputy Andrew McCabe broke the law.

Trump isn’t happy with Jeff Sessions, but the attorney general may have the upper hand, writes POLITICO.

NBC’s Jonathan Allen looks at how Trump has used his pardon power.

Here’s all the latest on the Samantha Bee controversy.

And don’t miss these excerpts from Kate Andersen Brower’s new book, “First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents and the Pursuit of Power,” on how Hillary Clinton’s “ass-covering” on the Osama bin Laden raid ‘rattled’ Joe Biden and on how Mike Pence has navigated his job, sometimes showing deference to Trump to the point of jeopardizing his own reputation and future.