GOP primaries have become Trump loyalty contests. But is that a smart strategy for November?

WASHINGTON — Maybe the clearest sign that the GOP is now firmly Donald Trump’s party is how Tuesday’s Republican Senate primaries in Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia have turned into loyalty contests over who’s the Trump-iest candidate and the president’s greatest defender.

In Indiana, Republican Senate candidate Todd Rokita is airing a TV ad lumping Robert Mueller with Nancy Pelosi, asking: “Who’s tough enough to stop the witch hunt?”; GOP opponent Luke Messer has led the charge to get Trump considered for the Nobel Peace Prize; and the third candidate, Mike Braun, has an ad saying that he’s running as a political outsider “because President Trump paved the way.”

In Ohio, GOP gubernatorial frontrunner Mike DeWine has attacked GOP opponent Mary Taylor, saying she “never endorsed Donald Trump.” He also boasts of “fighting for Trump’s travel ban.” Meanwhile, Taylor’s campaign says “Trump and Taylor will build the wall … and ban sanctuary cities,” and that she, like Trump, is “made tough on illegal immigration.”

While hugging Trump might be the only way for Republicans to win a contested GOP primary in the Trump Era — after all, there’s a good reason why Bob Corker and Jeff Flake aren’t running for re-election — is it good politics for the general election, even in red states?

Our colleague Dante Chinni argues that it might not be. For starters, Trump’s huge winning margins in Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia weren’t just because of the president’s popularity in those states. They were also because of Hillary Clinton’s unpopularity — and the Democratic nominees in November won’t be Hillary Clinton.

Indeed, Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., won Indiana by six points in 2012 (50 percent to 44 percent), even when Obama lost the state by 10 points (54 percent to 44 percent). Sherrod Brown won Ohio by 6 pts in 2012 (51 percent to 45 percent) when Obama won it by 3 pts (51 percent to 48 percent). And Joe Manchin won West Virginia by 25 points in 2012 (61 percent to 36 percent) when Obama lost it by 27 points.

The other factor is that Trump supporters haven’t necessarily come out for GOP candidates in the top races of 2017 and 2018.In PA-18, Democrat Conor Lamb won in a district Trump won by 20 points in 2016; in Alabama, Democrat Doug Jones narrowly won even though Trump won the state by 28 points; and in Virginia last year, Democrat Ralph Northam cruised to victory even as Republican Ed Gillespie campaigned with Trump-like messaging on immigration and gangs.

“GOP Senate hopefuls in Indiana and West Virginia may be tying themselves to Trump with the hopes of rerunning the 2016 presidential race in their states,” Chinni writes. “But that may prove difficult and the names on the ballot this fall will likely be the most important determining factor in the Indiana and West Virginia Senate races. It’s hard to make yourself into Donald Trump – or a known opponent into Hillary Clinton.”

Trump rejects Blankenship in West Virginia, telling voters “Remember Alabama”

Speaking of Trump and the primaries, the president this morning explicitly urged West Virginia voters to reject Don Blankenship’s bid, warning that — like Roy Moore in Alabama — he would cost the party a Senate seat in the general election. “To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference,” he tweeted. “Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!” (The message echoes what Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted last week.)

In response to Trump’s tweet, Ali Vitali reports that Blankenship’s campaign sends on this response: “The President is a very busy man and he doesn’t know me and he doesn’t know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary. The establishment is misinforming him because they do not want me to be in the US Senate and promote the President’s agenda … Tomorrow, West Virginia will send the swamp a message—no one, and I mean no one, will tell us how to vote. As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump and this morning proves it.”

The fact that the White House is weighing in at this late hour certainly gives credence to rumors of GOP worries that Blankenship is surging, also evidenced by the late anti-Blankenship push by Patrick Morrisey. But it could also set Trump up for another embarrassment if Blankenship wins on Tuesday anyway; after all, he also intervened in the Alabama Senate primary and the PA-18 race only to see his endorsements rejected by voters.