Here are seven storylines to watch in today's primaries and runoffs

WASHINGTON — It’s another Primary/Runoff Tuesday, with Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah all holding contests today. Here are the seven storylines we’re watching:

1. Who wins the GOP race in NY-11 — the candidate Trump has endorsed, or the candidate who is more like him?

This primary in Staten Island/Brooklyn pits current GOP congressman (Dan Donovan) against the ex-congressman who used to represent the district before serving seven months in prison for tax fraud (Michael Grimm). President Trump has endorsed Donovan, but Grimm is temperamentally much more similar to Trump than the low-key Donovan. In 2014, during his tenure in the House, he threatened on live TV to throw a local news reporter off a balcony, warning: “I’ll break you in half. Like a boy.” A NY1/Siena poll in early June showed Grimm leading Donovan by 10 points, 47 percent to 37 percent. Democrats believe a Grimm victory gives their frontrunner, Max Rose, a better chance to win this district, which the Cook Political Report has as Lean R.

2. Can Bernie Sanders’ guy win Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial primary?

The 2018 primaries haven’t been a good cycle for candidates endorsed by either Bernie Sanders or the political group his movement spawned, Our Revolution. Maryland’s gubernatorial race gives them perhaps their best shot at winning a wide-open race, with the Top 2 candidates being Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and Ben Jealous, whom Sanders has backed. Either Baker or Jealous will have a HARD time beating incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is a popular Republican governor in a blue state. Both Baker and Jealous are African American, and if either wins in November, he would become the nation’s third elected African American governor (after Doug Wilder and Deval Patrick).

3. Does McMaster win his runoff in South Carolina? And if so, how competitive could his general election race get?

'Earlier this month, South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster got forced into a runoff against John Warren after failing to get 50 percent of the vote — McMaster got 42 percent to Warren’s 28 percent. President Trump campaigned on Monday for McMaster, who was one of Trump’s earliest backers in 2016. But if he wins, McMaster could find himself in a surprisingly competitive general-election race against the Democratic nominee, James Smith.

4. Is the Bush family name a liability in Colorado?

Democrats and Republicans have competitive fields competing to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper in this increasingly blue state. In the Dem race, the top candidates are Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., and former Denver chief financial officer Cary Kennedy – with Polis being the overall frontrunner. And the GOP race has turned into a referendum on the Bush family in the Trump Era, as NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald writes. The top candidates are state Treasurer Walker Stapleton (a cousin to Bush 41 and Bush 43) and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell, who has attacked Stapleton for his ties to the Bush clan.

5. Is Mitt Romney headed for a coronation in Utah?

The likely answer is “yes.” The former GOP presidential nominee faces state Rep. Mike Kennedy in the Senate GOP primary in Utah — after Romney failed to win at the state party’s convention in April. But Romney is expected to cruise to victory.

6. Do Democrats get their preferred candidates in three key congressional districts?

In the Democratic race to challenge vulnerable GOP Rep. Mike Coffman in CO-6, it’s DCCC-backed Jason Crow (a military veteran) versus progressive Levi Tillemann… The top Democrats running to face vulnerable GOP Rep. John Faso in NY-19 are attorney Antonio Delgado, businessman Brian Flynn and former Army intel officer Pat Ryan… And the Dem frontrunner to take on vulnerable GOP Rep. Mia Love in UT-4 is Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, who faces nominal opposition.

7. And can longtime New York Democrats survive primary challengers from younger opponents from the left?

Finally, New York Democratic members of Congress Carolyn Maloney (in NY-12) and Joe Crowley (in NY-14) are getting primary challenges from, respectively, Suraj Patel and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.