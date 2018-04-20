Here's why the Comey memos hurt Trump more than help him

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have declared that the James Comey memos they released Thursday disprove that President Trump obstructed justice in his interactions with the former FBI director. And Trump spiked the football, too. “James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?” he tweeted.

But if anything, the memos only confirm Comey’s version of events. And the new details only raise more questions about the infamous Steele dossier and Michael Flynn.

For starters, the memos show a president who cares greatly about the salacious findings in the Steele dossier.

From January 6, 2017: “I said, the Russians allegedly had tapes involving him and prostitutes at the Presidential Suite at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow from about 2013. He interjected, ‘There were not prostitutes; there were never prostitutes.’ He then said something about him being the kind of guy who didn’t need to ‘go there’ and laughed… He said ‘2013’ to himself, as if trying to remember the period of time, but didn’t add anything. He said he always assumed the hotel rooms he stayed in when he travels are wired in some way.”

From January 28, 2017: “At about this point, he turned to what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ and recounted much of what he had said previously on that topic. He repeated that it was a complete fabrication and ‘fake news’… He said it bothered him if his wife thought there was even a 1 percent chance it was true in any respect… He said he thought maybe he should ask me to investigate the whole thing to prove it was a lie.”

From February 8, 2017: “The president brought up the ‘Golden Showers thing’ and said it really bothered him if he wife had any doubt about it. He then explained, as he did at our dinner, that he hadn’t stayed overnight in Russia during the Miss Universe trip… The president said ‘the hookers thing’ is nonsense but that Putin had told him, ‘We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world.’” (On MSNBC last night, Rachel Maddow asked Comey, “And he told you he'd had a personal conversation with President Putin about hookers?” Comey replied, “Yes.”)

The memos also have former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asking Comey, on Feb. 8, 2017, if former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was under a FISA warrant. (Flynn didn’t resign until a week later, on February 13.) “He then said he wanted to ask me a question and I could decide whether it was appropriate to answer. He then asked, ‘Do you have a FISA order on Mike Flynn?’ I paused for a few seconds and then said that I would answer here, but that this illustrated the kind of question that had to be asked and answered through established channels. I said the answer REDACTED, I then explained that the normal channel was from DOJ leadership to the WH counsel about such things.”

And as NBC’s Mike Memoli adds, “Comey recalls Trump casting doubt on Flynn’s judgment during a private White House dinner, after an episode in which the president had discussed congratulatory calls from foreign leaders.”

Bottom line: You have a president who can’t stop talking about the dossier. And you have a White House that’s suspicious about Flynn — before he ultimately resigned. Those revelations don’t help the president; they hurt him.