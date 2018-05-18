Immigration once again splits the GOP

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Over the past decade — going back to the end of George W. Bush’s presidency — no issue has divided the Republican Party more than immigration. Think about John McCain’s ups and downs in winning the GOP’s 2008 presidential nomination. Or the “Gang of Eight” legislation. Or the recent DACA debate and Sen. Jeff Flake’s, R-Ariz., decision not to run for re-election.

And immigration — once again — is causing cracks inside the Republican Party less than six months before the midterm elections.

Crack #1: House GOP centrists, many of whom are facing tough re-election fights, have filed a discharge petition to force a freewheeling immigration debate on DACA and other immigration issues: “Reps. John Katko (N.Y.) and David A. Trott (Mich.) became the 19th and 20th Republicans to sign the petition Wednesday. If all 193 Democrats join the petition, five more Republican signatures are needed to force action, which could come as soon as next month,” the Washington Post wrote earlier this week.

Crack #2: Conservative House Freedom Caucus members want a vote on the hardline Goodlatte immigration bill — or they won’t support the farm bill: “The Freedom Caucus, a band of roughly 30 conservative hard-liners, claims to have enough votes to block the farm bill unless Republican leaders agree to schedule a vote on a separate immigration measure from Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.),” per The Hill.

Crack #3: House Speaker Paul Ryan and the likely next GOP leader Kevin McCarthy disagree on how to handle the immigration issue: “Both have vehemently opposed an effort by centrist Republicans to force votes on bills shielding young undocumented immigrants who came here as children from deportation. But to stop it, Ryan floated the possibility of reigniting talks on a bipartisan deal that President Donald Trump could get behind,” Politico says. “McCarthy, on the other hand, has panned that idea. He worries that such an accord codifying the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would demoralize GOP voters whom the party needs to show up in the midterms to keep the House. ‘If you want to depress [GOP voter] intensity, this is the No. 1 way to do it,’ McCarthy told his colleagues in a closed-door meeting Wednesday.”

To recap: You have GOP centrists in swing districts who are afraid of getting their clocks cleaned if there’s no resolution on DACA and immigration; you have House conservatives imperiling the fate of the farm bill, which is expected to get a vote today; and you have the person who’s likely to be the next House GOP leader admitting that dealing with immigration hurts the party politically.

That’s quite a pickle.

Trump and allies seek to expose FBI source in Russia probe

Earlier this morning, President Trump fired off this tweet: “Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit.” David Asman @LouDobbs @GreggJarrett Really bad stuff!”

Here’s the Washington Post to understand what Trump is referring to: “President Trump’s allies are waging an increasingly aggressive campaign to undercut the Russia investigation by exposing the role of a top-secret FBI source,” the Post writes. “The dispute pits Trump and the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee against the Justice Department and intelligence agencies, whose leaders warn that publicly identifying the confidential source would put lives in danger and imperil other operations.”

More: “The stakes are so high that the FBI has been working over the past two weeks to mitigate the potential damage if the source’s identity is revealed, according to several people familiar with the matter. The bureau is taking steps to protect other live investigations that the person has worked on and is trying to lessen any danger to associates if the informant’s identity becomes known.”

Remember, though: One person’s spy is another person’s whistleblower…