Pardon discussions open up new questions about Russia probe

WASHINGTON — The New York Times first reported yesterday that Trump lawyer John Dowd floated the possibility of pardons for Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort last year, just as special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating the two men. The discussions with Flynn and Manafort’s lawyers (which Dowd denies) open up a host of new questions about why a Trump lawyer was raising the possibility of pardons for individuals who were facing the choice of granting or denying cooperation with the probe.

Here are six new questions the story raises about Manafort, Flynn and the potential for pardons:

1) Was Dowd acting on his own? Or was he speaking for the president? The president is the only person who can grant a pardon for federal crimes, so in a more typical presidency, it would seem obvious that discussions about pardons would be done with the president’s knowledge. But one can also argue that Trump is no regular president, and his management style does seem to allow for some freelancing from his trusted staff.

2) Why was Dowd the one asking rather than Don McGahn? — Dowd, who resigned last week, was Trump’s personal lawyer, not the White House counsel. (That’s Don McGahn.) So why did a personal attorney, not the official White House legal mind, have discussions on a power that resides firmly in Trump’s role as president, not as a citizen?

3) Does this explain why Manafort isn’t making a deal? Legal experts have been scratching their heads about why Manafort hasn’t agreed to cooperate with the probe, considering the severity of the charges against him. We don’t know if Manafort is holding out for a pardon, but the idea that it was floated to his attorney would give some credence to the idea.

4) And if it DOES explain why Manafort didn’t take a deal, why did Flynn agree to cooperate? Flynn agreed to cooperate with Mueller in early December, saying that he “is working to set things right.” If both he and Manafort knew that a pardon was on the table, why did they choose different paths when it came to cooperation with Mueller? Could it be the cost of an extended legal battle, concern that Trump wouldn’t follow through on a promise, or something else entirely?

5) Would a federal pardon even be enough? Manafort is accused of offenses — including financial crimes — that are also crimes under state law. But a presidential pardon doesn’t cover charges from state and local authorities. We know that investigators in New York have also been probing Manafort’s business dealings, and Trump’s pardon wouldn’t apply if state authorities ultimately prosecuted the former campaign chairman.

6) Was the White House concerned about what Manafort or Flynn would say to the special counsel? This is really the crux of the story, and we simply don’t know. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in response to this exact question that “there was no collusion and we’re very confident in that and look forward to this process wrapping up.” But if there’s one thing every development in this story underscores again and again, it’s that the “wrapping up” doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.