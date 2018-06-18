Republicans break from Trump on migrant family separation

SANFORD: We all know the story of 2009 and my implosion.TODD: Yes.SANFORD: A lie was told on my half — behalf, which means I own it. More to the point, I was living a lie in that chapter of life.TODD: Yes.SANFORD: But there were incredible consequences.TODD: Yes, there were.SANFORD: Financially, politically, socially, I lost my — I can go down a long list. A long list.TODD: You paid a price...SANFORD: And so maybe the reason I'm so outspoken on this now is there is no seeming consequence to the president and lies. And if we accept that as a society, it is going to have incredibly harmful consequences in the way that we operate going forward, based on the construct of the Founding Fathers.

Fact-checking Trump’s Friday morning press scrum

Speaking of Trump and his relationship with the truth, here is our fact-check on at least SIX misleading or flat-out false statements that he made to White House reporters on Friday:

1. Trump claim: “There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. The IG report went a long way to show that. And I think that the Mueller investigation has been totally discredited.”

The facts: The IG report was about the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email probe, so it made no judgments whatsoever about facts in the Russia probe. Now the IG report did expose anti-Trump text messages from a key FBI official working in both the Clinton and Russia probes — Peter Strzok — and Trump here is probably arguing that the Russia probe is tainted by those opinions. But note: Strzok was removed from the Mueller probe in the summer of 2017.

2. Trump claim: “[Kim Jong Un] gave us the remains of our great heroes. I have had so many people begging me, parents and fathers, mothers, daughters, sons, wherever I went, could you please get the remains of my boy back?”

The facts: The Korean War took place from 1950 to 1953. A mother or father asking Trump to get the remains of their deceased son from the Korean War would have to be WELL OVER 100 years old.

3. Trump claim: “Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign. I feel a little badly about it ... You know, Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time. He worked for Ronald Reagan. He worked for Bob Dole. He worked for many other he worked for me, what, 49 days or something. Very short period of time.”

The facts: Manafort, who served as the campaign’s chairman, was hired on March 28, 2016 to lead the campaign’s delegate effort (in preparing for a potential convention floor flight), and Manafort resigned from the campaign on Aug. 19, 2016 — that’s 144 days.

By contrast, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway worked 84 days on the Trump campaign.

4. Trump claim: “I feel badly for General [Michael] Flynn. He lost his house. He's lost his life. And some people say he lied. And some people say he didn't lie. I mean, really, it turned out maybe he didn't lie.”

The facts: Trump himself said that he fired Flynn because he lied. “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 2, 2017.

5 . Trump claim: “The Democrats have to change their law. That's their law ... The Democrats forced that law upon our nation. I hate it. I hate to see separation of parents and children.”

The facts: Separating migrant families is a POLICY that the Trump administration announced. "If you are smuggling a child then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in May. "If you don't like that, then don't smuggle children over our border." And in an NPR interview, White House chief of staff John Kelly defending the policy, saying it was a “tough deterrent” against illegal immigration.

6. Trump claim: “No, no, President Obama lost Crimea, just so you understand. I want to make it so the fake news prints it properly. President Obama lost Crimea. Wait, wait. That's his fault, yes, yes, it's his fault, it's his fault. President — just so you — because Putin didn't respect President Obama. President Obama lost Crimea because President Putin didn't respect President Obama.

The facts: Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 — first by sending special forces into Ukraine, followed by a regional referendum when Crimea was under Russia control.