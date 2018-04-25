Republicans won in Arizona last night. But the margin should scare them.

The Ronny Jackson episode epitomizes the chaos of the Trump Era

If you wanted a microcosm of the chaos and controversy of the Trump Era — over something that SHOULD be so easy — look at the difficult time Team Trump is having filling the position of VA secretary.

“President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he stood behind Dr. Ronny Jackson, his nominee to be Veterans Affairs secretary, who is facing allegations of drinking on the job, overprescribing drugs and creating an unprofessional work environment,” per NBC News. “But Trump added, ‘If I were him ... I wouldn't do it.’”

Controversy? Check. A lack of message discipline? Check (“If I were him … I wouldn’t do it”). The White House still defending him anyway? Check. All over a vacancy that necessarily didn’t have to happen in the first place? Check.

The Supreme Court to consider Trump’s revised travel ban

“President Donald Trump's restriction on travel to the United States from a handful of mostly Muslim countries returns to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, facing better prospects than the previous versions that were largely rejected by the courts,” NBC’s Pete Williams writes. “The case is a critical legal test for a pillar of Trump's immigration policy. And it marks the first time the court will give a full hearing to one of the president's initiatives.”

“The justices will decide whether this third try at a travel ban is legally acceptable — as the result of a deliberate process to identify high-risk countries whose nationals should largely be prevented from entering the country — or is merely a dressed up form of the Muslim ban promised during the Trump campaign.”

Another federal judge rules against Trump on DACA

Also from NBC News: “A third federal judge on Tuesday ruled against the Trump administration's campaign to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for undocumented immigrants, ordering the administration not only to continue processing applications but also to resume accepting new ones. U.S. District Judge John Bates of the District of Columbia was withering in his 60-page ruling, calling the administration's attempts to end the program, known as DACA, ‘arbitrary,’ ‘capricious,’ ‘virtually unexplained’ and ‘unlawful.’”

More: “Bates stayed the ruling for 90 days to give the Department of Homeland Security time to come up with better arguments for scrapping the program. If it doesn't, he wrote, he will enter an order reinstating DACA in its entirety.”

Mulvaney to bankers: When I was in Congress, I’d only consider meeting with lobbyists if they gave me money

So when it comes to draining that swamp, here’s what Trump’s acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — Mick Mulvaney — told a gathering of bankers on Tuesday, per the New York Times:

“We had a hierarchy in my office in Congress,” Mulvaney said at the American Bankers Association conference in Washington. “If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.” And: “If you came from back home and sat in my lobby, I talked to you without exception, regardless of the financial contributions.”

Talk about Kinsley gaffe. And talk about handing a powerful quote to the Democrats to use on the campaign trail.

Poll shows a competitive GOP race in WV SEN

A Fox News poll released Tuesday shows Evan Jenkins at 25 percent, Patrick Morrisey at 21 percent and Don Blankenship at 16 percent. “The race appears fluid,” Fox writes. “In addition to the sizable group of undecideds (24 percent), another 41 percent of those currently backing a candidate say they could change their mind before the May 8 primary.”

And speaking of Blankenship… The New York Times: “On Monday, responding to the attack ads, Mr. Blankenship brought up [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell’s marriage to Elaine Chao, the secretary of transportation, and questioned whether the majority leader faced a conflict of interest in foreign relations. Ms. Chao’s father is ‘a wealthy Chinaperson,’ Mr. Blankenship said, speaking on a West Virginia radio show, adding, ‘And there’s a lot of connections to some of the brass, if you will, in China.’”