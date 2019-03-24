Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2018, 9:25 PM GMT / Updated March 24, 2019, 10:05 PM GMT By NBC News

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia is finished.

NBC News has gathered information starting as early as 2004 to help make sense of the series of events around President Donald Trump and his inner circle. The timeline will be updated as new information develops.

Sort by player or read the full timeline.

