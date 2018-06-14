Seymour Hersh: High confidence means we "don't know squat"

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON - In December of 1972, The New York Times managing editor Abe Rosenthal asked Seymour Hersh to begin covering Watergate.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” Hersh recalls telling his editor. “You’re out of your mind.

Hersh had been covering the Vietnam War and had no idea what would come of the Watergate story.

About 50 years later, on the latest episode of 1947: Meet the Press Podcast, Hersh told Chuck Todd that covering Watergate was ‘crazy,’ hardly anyone went after a president at the time, unlike today.

Hersh is largely known for his intelligence and foreign affairs reporting - from the My Lai Massacre, for which he won a Pulitzer, to his reporting on detainee abuse in Iraq’s Abu Gharib Prison, and most recently, on the steps taken by American intelligence in response to political pressure after the September 11th attacks.

“That night, on 9/11, Cheney called up the NSA and said, ‘all the filters are off; we’re catching it all,” Hersh said on the decision to allow the NSA to collect information on U.S. citizens, a program that would be exposed years later by Edward Snowden.