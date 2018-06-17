Apply now for 2018 Meet the Press Film Festival with AFI

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NBC News’ “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” hits the big screen for a second time this October with the launch of the 2018 “Meet the Press” Film Festival with the American Film Institute (AFI).

Launched in 2017, the event features contemporary documentaries – 40 minutes in length or less – about policy and people with an emphasis on untold American stories found far from Washington and New York, telling stories from a “diversity of perspective” (meaning geographic, ideological, religious, cultural or racial diversity). Films presented in the festival will demonstrate a bold commitment to subject matter, excellence in cinematic craft, and innovation in storytelling.

In addition to their screenings in Washington, D.C., participating filmmakers will be invited to discuss their work on NBC News platforms including cable and digital outlets. Films included in NBC News’ cable and digital platforms will receive a negotiated licensing fee. Participation in digital and/or television distribution is not required for films to be eligible for the film festival in Washington D.C.

Filmmakers can submit via this Withoutabox link.