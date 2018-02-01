Trump continues to deny Russia interfered in 2016. Here's why that's a problem.

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Ahead of his July 16 summit with Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump continues to deny that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, contradicting the U.S. intelligence community, as well as top officials in his administration.

“Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!” Trump tweeted late last week.

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, repeated that message on Sunday. “What President Putin said through a translator, of course, but what he said was there was no meddling in 2016 by the Russian state,” Bolton told CBS about his recent conversation with Putin. He added, however: “That's very different from saying my view that there was no Russian meddling at all.”

But those denials and doubts stand in contrast to what almost everyone else has said about Russia’s activities in the 2016 election.

The U.S. intelligence community: “We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.” (Jan. 6, 2017)

Special counsel Robert Mueller: “Defendant INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC (‘ORGANIZATION’) is a Russian organization engaged in operations to interfere with elections and political processes... Beginning as early as 2014, Defendant ORGANIZATION began operations to interfere with the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election.” (Feb. 16, 2018)

Dan Coats, Trump’s director of national intelligence: “There should be no doubt that Russia perceives its past efforts as successful and views the 2018 U.S. midterm elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations.” (Feb. 13, 2018)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked if he shared the U.S intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump win: “I haven't seen anything that would dissuade me from believing that's right.” (May 23, 2018)

So two weeks before Trump’s meeting with the Putin, the question remains: Why does Trump still deny/doubt that Russia interfered in the 2016 election? (Does he think the storyline sullies his victory? Or is there something more here?)

The other question: Can a president who denies Russia interfered in the 2016 election stop future interference? As FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked back in February:

SEN. JACK REED: Has the president directed you and your agency to take specific actions to confront and blunt Russian influence activities that are ongoing?

WRAY: We're taking a lot of specific efforts to blunt Russian...

REED: Directed by the president?

WRAY: Not — not as specifically directed by the president, no.