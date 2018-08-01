Trump lashes out at allies, praises North Korea

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Call it the Tale of Two Summits. President Donald Trump today heads to Canada for the G-7 meeting, where he’ll get a frosty reception from the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada, who are upset with the president’s tariffs — as well as his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord.

Then tomorrow — after cutting his trip to the G-7 short — Trump heads to Singapore to begin preparations for that North Korea summit on June 12.

And from his tweets and public comments, you can tell which gathering Trump finds more appealing. He’s lashing out at allies like Canada and France.

“Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow,” Trump tweeted last night.

“Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things...but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!” he added.

(Never mind that Canada is the top market for U.S. agricultural exports.)

On the other hand, Trump is praising North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, whose fav/unfav score in the new NBC/WSJ poll is 3 percent positive/72 percent negative. “I really believe that Kim Jong Un wants to do something. I think he wants to see something incredible happen for the people of North Korea,” the president said yesterday.

“I believe we’re going to have a terrific success or a modified success,” he added about the summit. “But I really believe that we have the potential to do something incredible for the world. And it’s my honor to be involved.”

Trump: “I don’t think I have to prepare very much [for the summit]. It’s about attitude”

Also yesterday, Trump said this about next week’s summit with North Korea: "I think I'm very well prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about attitude. It’s about willingness to get things done… This isn’t a question of preparation; it’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen.”