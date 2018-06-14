Trump praises a dictator. And that has consequences.

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Yes, he praised Putin during the 2016 presidential campaign. And yes, as president, he’s spoken favorably of the Philippines’ Duterte. But for anyone who’s covered American politics over the last few decades — or who has studied the American presidency — President Trump’s remarks about Kim Jong Un to Fox News’ Brett Baier were jaw-dropping:

BAIER: He is a killer.

TRUMP: He's a tough guy. When you take over a country, a tough country, tough people — and you take it over from your father — I don't care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have. If you can do that at 27 years old, that's one in 10,000 who could do that. So he's a very smart guy. He's a great negotiator. But I think we understand each other.

BAIER: But he's still done some really bad things.

TRUMP: Yeah, but so have a lot of other people done some really bad things. I could go through a lot of nations where a lot of bad things were done.

Besides the shoulder-shrugging or the muted reaction from GOP lawmakers (that’s now the best way to know when they’re comfortable with something the president said), there’s an important consequence to Trump’s praise of dictators and authoritarian strongmen: What happens when the United States is no longer the world’s moral compass?

Of the three major military powers over the last 70 years — the United States, Russia and China — the U.S. was the only one that promoted democracy, human rights and individual freedoms. Of course, the U.S. didn’t always live up to those ideals (the wars, the coups, the strongmen it backed), but it was the only power talking about them.

So what happens when the United States stops talking about them? What does that mean for world affairs? Does anyone else fill the void?