Trump says separation isn't his policy. Here are all the times his team said it was.

But here are all of the times we found when the Trump administration said this was THEIR policy and that it was meant to DETER undocumented immigrants.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “I have put in place a ‘zero tolerance’ policy.”

“I have put in place a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for illegal entry on our Southwest border. If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple. If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, then we will prosecute you. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law.” (Speech in San Diego, California, May 7, 2018)

White House chief of staff John Kelly: “It could be a tough deterrent.”

NPR: Family separation stands as a pretty tough deterrent.

Kelly: It could be a tough deterrent — would be a tough deterrent. A much faster turnaround on asylum seekers.

NPR: Even though people say that's cruel and heartless to take a mother away from her children?

Kelly: I wouldn't put it quite that way. The children will be taken care of — put into foster care or whatever. But the big point is they elected to come illegally into the United States and this is a technique that no one hopes will be used extensively or for very long. (NPR interview, May 11, 2018)

Kelly: “Yes, I am considering it in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network.”

CNN: Are Department of Homeland Security personnel going to separate the children from their moms and dads?

Kelly: We have tremendous experience in dealing with unaccompanied minors. We have turned them over to HHS and they do a very, very good job of putting them in kind of foster care or linking them up with parents or with family members in the United States. Yes, I am considering it in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network. I am considering exactly that. They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents. (CNN interview, March 6, 2017)

White House aide Stephen Miller: “The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.”

“‘It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero tolerance policy for illegal entry, period. The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.’ ... Privately, Mr. Miller argued that bringing back ‘zero tolerance’ would be a potent tool in a severely limited arsenal of strategies for stopping migrants from flooding across the border.” (New York Times, June 16, 2018)

Sessions: “Hopefully people will get the message … and not break across the border unlawfully.”

Fox News: Are you trying to deter people from bringing children or minors across this dangerous journey? Is that part of what this operation is about?

Sessions: Fundamentally, we are enforcing the law…

Fox News: Are you considering this a deterrent?

Sessions: … Yes, hopefully people will get the message and come through the border at the port of entry and not break across the border unlawfully. (Fox News interview, June 18, 2018)