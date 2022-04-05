Georgia lawmakers pass bill allowing state police to investigate voter fraud

Lawmakers in Georgia on Monday night passed a controversial elections bill that would give the state’s bureau of investigations jurisdiction over elections crimes and voter fraud.

Voting rights advocates have argued that the measure would have the effect of intimidating voters and election workers.

S.B. 441 passed both the Georgia state House and state Senate on party-line votes just before midnight on the last day of the current legislative session. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, is expected to sign it.

Its late-night passage follows a see-saw turn of events over the last several weeks, with lawmakers repeatedly grappling with various pieces of legislation related to voting rights and election administration.

An earlier version of the bill that included the measures empowering GBI, as well as many other elements saw some of its most contentious parts removed following pushback from state elections workers. They argued that the legislation, H.B. 1464, proposed rules surrounding ballot handling and outside donations that would make it difficult to do their jobs.

However, Republican lawmakers on Monday night salvaged the most unpopular piece of the original bill — empowering the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which typically works with local law enforcement agencies on major crime investigations, to hunt for election crimes and voter fraud — and inserted it into another bill which they passed.

The measure gives the statewide agency power to subpoena documents with the consent of the attorney general and conduct any audits it sees fit.

Currently, election code violations are overseen by the Elections Division in Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office. Raffensperger, a Republican, has become a target of allies of former President Donald Trump after he refused to overturn the 2020 count.

Other parts of H.B. 1464 were removed from the final bill, including limits on the required number of voting machines counties must provide on Election Day, new rules for how outside groups could provide donations or grants to election workers, restrictions on how ballots are handled before elections and removing the requirement that ballots be sealed for two years after elections.

Voting rights advocates still blasted the bill's passage and called on Kemp to veto it.

“Tonight’s rushed passage of SB 441 is the clearest sign yet that Georgia Republicans care more about appeasing conspiracy theorists and perpetuating the Big Lie than they do about upholding our democratic institutions," said Cianti Stewart-Reid, the executive director of national voting rights organization Fair Fight Action.

"SB 441 would undermine our democracy by giving new sweeping powers for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that effectively green light the intimidation of both voters and election officials. As a result, this legislation would further burden the process of running our elections and embolden conspiracy theorists as well as threaten our elections workers," she added.

The latest bill comes after state Republicans last year passed the so-called Election Integrity Act, which added ID requirements for mail voters and limited the use of ballot drop boxes among other changes.

Kemp, who had championed the 2021 bill, said in January that he felt it was not necessary to further change elections laws after last year’s overhaul but he and other top Republicans later backed off that position.

Georgia’s proposals are part of a much broader trend of voting restrictions proposed in states with Republican-controlled legislatures.