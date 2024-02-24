Gov. Gavin Newsom: Alabama embryo decision is part of ‘a war on women’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday said that the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision that embryos are people is part of “a war on women.”

“It’s not just a war on travel. It’s not just a war on reproductive health care. It’s also a war on women more broadly defined,” he told NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Newsom also blasted former President Donald Trump, who is reported to be privately considering backing a 16-week federal abortion ban, with some exceptions.

“That’s generous of him to include exceptions. What a kind soul,” Newsom said sarcastically, adding: “And 16-weeks? It’s because it’s an even number?”

“These people aren’t serious,” he added.

Newsom also warned that while Trump may back a 16-week ban, he would expect other Republicans to back more extreme options, saying, “If you’re [South Carolina GOP Sen.] Lindsey Graham and others, they’re going to bring that down well below 16.”

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion has been banned or severely restricted in over a dozen states, according to an NBC News count. Several Republicans have also alluded they’d like to see restrictions imposed at the federal level, while others within the party have signaled they wouldn’t.