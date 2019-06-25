Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders told employees on Tuesday that he would be stepping down from his post on July 5, according to a spokesman for the agency.
The resignation of Sanders, who became acting commissioner just two months ago, follows reports of children living in squalor at border stations where they often lack child care, bedding or even basic hygiene items.
Sanders was named acting commissioner after upheaval at the Department of Homeland Security led to the firing of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in April and then CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan took over DHS in an acting role. CBP is part of DHS.
Sanders previously served as CBP’s chief operating officer. Before coming to CBP, he was deputy assistant administrator at the Transportation Security Administration. Sanders, like McAleenan, has been pleading with Congress to pass a $4.5 billion supplemental funding request to expand detention space, blaming the poor conditions for children on a backlog.
Sanders was also under pressure from the White House to crack down on the rising numbers of migrants crossing the border. In May, over 140,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, marking a 13-year monthly high.
Responding to public pressure, CBP moved roughly 300 migrant children out of poor conditions in a border patrol station in Clint, Texas to a tent detention camp in the El Paso area on Monday. Roughly 30 remained at the Clint facility. CBP then transported a group of about 100 migrant children to the Clint site on Tuesday because other facilities were stretched past capacity, according to a Border Patrol official.
It was not clear how many of the new arrivals were previously held at the facility.