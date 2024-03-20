Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law shortly after Supreme Court action

A federal appeals court on Tuesday night ordered that a contentious new Texas immigration law be paused just hours after the Supreme Court said it could go into effect.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split 2-1 in saying in a brief order that the measure, known as SB4, should be blocked. The same court is hearing arguments Wednesday morning on the issue.

The state law would allow police to arrest migrants who illegally cross the border from Mexico and imposes criminal penalties. It would also empower state judges to order people to be deported to Mexico.