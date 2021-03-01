WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's task force for reuniting migrant families separated by the Trump administration will allow separated families "the option of being reunified either in the United States or their county of origin," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce Monday, according to a DHS spokesperson.

Lawyers representing the families in a federal lawsuit have called on the Biden administration to make such a move to allow parents who were separated from their children and then deported without them to come back to the United States to reunify. They have argued that without special protections for those parents to come back to the United States, they are forced to choose between bringing their children back to dangerous conditions in their home counties or remaining separated.

Mayorkas will also announce Michelle Brané as executive director of the task force, as NBC News previously reported.

Other benefits and protections the task force will give the separated families include transportation, healthcare and mental health services as well as legal, career and educational services, with no costs being passed down to families.

Mayorkas is also expected to announce that the task force will consider siblings of children separated for reunification.