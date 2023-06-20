The Biden administration’s new immigration policy has drastically reduced the number of migrants allowed to apply for asylum at the southern border, according to a recent court filing by the administration, sparking backlash from advocates.

Since the start of what is known as “asylum ineligibility,” only 46 percent of single adult migrants who have crossed the southern border have been allowed to claim asylum compared to 83 percent between 2014 and 2019, according to the court filing.

In a lawsuit brought by immigration advocates, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Biden administration argued that if the court blocked its asylum policy, the number of border crossings could rise to record highs, overwhelming border communities and potentially pushing DHS to release migrants without court dates to avoid overcrowding.

In a court filing Friday, Blas Nuñez-Neto, assistant secretary of border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security, said, “The rule’s implementation has generated widespread understanding that DHS has strengthened consequences at the border for those who enter without authorization even as DHS has significantly increased lawful pathways and processes for noncitizens to come to the United States in a safe and orderly manner.”

“The effect of these developments is that there has been an immediate reduction in encounters at the border,” said Nuñez-Neto.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report on the Nuñez-Neto filing on Tuesday.

Since the lifting of the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 in May, DHS has only allowed migrants to be screened for asylum if they can prove they previously tried to apply for asylum in a country they passed through or prove their case is an exception to the rule. Exceptions are made for particularly vulnerable populations, including those who may be victims or torture if they are blocked.

Since Title 42 lifted, daily border crossings have fallen from over 10,000 per day to roughly 3,500 per day currently, according to Customs and Border Protection.

But immigration advocacy groups have said the restriction on asylum violate federal law and the international obligations of the U.S.

“We don’t think that is part of an orderly approach to asylum because it’s going to lead more people to feel that they’re going to have to put themselves back in the hands of the people smugglers,” International Rescue Committee CEO David Miliband said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday, World Refugee Day.

“No one has a right to live in the United States, but everyone has a right to apply for asylum and achieve some safety,” Miliband said.

Nuñez-Neto also said in the filing that approximately 50,000 migrants have been deported or sent back into Mexico since May 12, when the Title 42 came to an end, another piece of the Biden administration’s new approach to the southern border which quickly removes migrants who don’t qualify for asylum.

A judge in Oakland, California, is expected to rule on whether the rule can stay in place next month; the ruling is likely to be challenged regardless of the decision.