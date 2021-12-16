Biden administration exits talks over compensation for families separated at border

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has pulled out of negotiations with lawyers representing families separated at the border that would have provided them with financial compensation, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday.

“There’s no explanation for not settling these cases other than the Biden administration is unwilling to use literally any political capital to help the young children deliberately abused by our government,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director for the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

Gelernt said that the Biden administration “will now be in court not just defending the United States but also the individual federal officials responsible for family separation.” These families had been separated at the border by the Trump administration.

NBC News previously reported that the administration had been in talks to offer separated migrant parents and children hundreds of thousands per person.

The lawyers for these migrants represented them in a number of cases that have claimed the families experienced harm when they were forcibly separated.

The White House directed requests for comment to the Department of Justice, citing active litigation. The DOJ did not immediately return a request for comment.

Under former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy in 2018, and a similar pilot program in 2017, more than 5,600 children were separated from their parents simply because their parents crossed the border illegally with them. The Biden administration ended the "zero tolerance" program earlier this year.

The Trump administration did not have a system to quickly reunite the families it separated.

As of late October, more than 1,000 families were estimated to still be separated from each other, the White House said at the time. In many cases the parents were deported back to their home countries while their children remained in the U.S. And, according to court records, more than 300 parents of separated children have still not been located.