Biden administration to restart Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy following a deal with the Mexican government, a person familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, requires migrants seeking asylum to wait outside the United States for their immigration court hearings.

The program will start again in border towns as soon as next week, the source said.

The Washington Post first reported the agreement to restart the policy.

Biden had ended the program when he took office this year, calling it inhumane because of the violence migrants faced waiting in Mexico for their court hearings. But Texas and Missouri officials sued the administration in April over the suspension of the program, and a federal judge in Texas ordered its reinstatement pending the outcome of the lawsuit in August.

The administration fought the order but lost in federal appeals court and the Supreme Court before agreeing to comply with the court’s order. The administration has said it still intends to end the program eventually.

Speaking about Biden’s opposition to the policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the president "continues to stand by exactly those comments and statements, and the secretary of Homeland Security put out memorandum conveying we want to end this program. But we also believe in following the law, and that's exactly what we're doing, as there was a ruling that required us moving forward with implementation."

The Mexican government had voiced humanitarian concerns about restarting the program. In a statement on Friday, it said the U.S. would need to commit to expediting cases to limit the time that asylum seekers spend in Mexico, and provide them with medical care, Covid vaccines and access to attorneys.

The negotiations between the two countries have largely occurred outside of public view.

Biden hosted Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House in November, but Biden administration officials said that “Remain in Mexico” would not be discussed during their meetings.