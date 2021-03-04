IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Data shows growing backlog of unaccompanied migrant children in Border Patrol custody

The influx of unaccompanied migrants under 18 is due in part to the Biden admin's reversal of a Trump policy that expelled unaccompanied kids.
Image: Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States
Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols program walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States on March 1, 2021.Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
By Julia Ainsley and Jacob Soboroff

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection had 1,763 unaccompanied migrant children in its custody as of Tuesday, 625 of whom had been held more than 72 hours, the legal limit for holding children in CBP's border processing facilities, according to internal CBP data obtained by NBC News.

The data also showed that 95 of the 625 who had been waiting more than 72 hours for transfer to Health and Human Services custody were under 13 years of age.

The influx of unaccompanied migrants under 18 at border facilities is due in part to the Biden administration's reversal of a Trump-era policy that expelled unaccompanied migrant children, along with all other migrants, under provisions invoked during the Covid-19 pandemic.

How Biden administration will allow separated migrant families to reunite

March 2, 202103:51

Under the Trafficking Victims Reauthorization Act, migrant children who cross the border without a legal parent or guardian are supposed to be transferred within 72 hours to the custody of HHS. CBP facilities are not designed to house children for extended periods, while at HHS facilities they have access to school, outdoor space, and child welfare professionals. Case workers for HHS can help match children with relatives or sponsors who can care for them while they go through their immigration court proceedings in the U.S.

At the end of May 2019, when a surge of unaccompanied migrant children at the border meant children sleeping on concrete while waiting in Border Patrol custody, more than 1,400 children had been waiting for transfer to HHS facilities for more than 72 hours.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the spike in unaccompanied migrant children at the White House on Tuesday, where he was told this year's surge could top the record of 76,000 unaccompanied children who crossed the border in 2019. When asked if there was a crisis, he told reporters. "We'll be able to handle it, God willing."

Immigration and child welfare advocates have criticized the Biden administration for opening temporary influx facilities, which are unlicensed, but have said those facilities are better than children waiting in Border Patrol custody.

On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his agency is considering "co-locating" HHS personnel in Border Patrol stations who can match children quickly with sponsors without bringing them into the custody of HHS at all.

Image: Julia AinsleyJulia Ainsley

Julia Ainsley is a correspondent covering the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Jacob Soboroff

Jacob Soboroff is a correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC and author of the New York Times bestseller "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy."