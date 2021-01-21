DHS to pause some deportations during Biden's first 100 days to review policies

The Biden administration late Wednesday ordered a pause on some deportations for 100 days starting Friday as it reviews enforcement policies.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske directed a review of immigration enforcement practices and policies.

"For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety," a statement reads.

The move comes on the first day of President Joe Biden's administration. Biden was sworn in as the nation's 46th president earlier Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump, who left for Florida before the inauguration ceremony, was criticized for deportations and hard-line policies regarding immigration and border issues and a widely condemned "zero tolerance" policy that separated thousands of children from their families.