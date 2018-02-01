Fact check: Trump's misleading claims about 'catch and release'

"Catch and release is ridiculous. If they touch our property, if they touch our country, essentially, you catch them and you release them into our country. That’s not acceptable to anybody. We need a change in the law," Trump said Tuesday, when asked about the members of the migrant caravan waiting at the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and California to plead their cases for asylum after a grueling journey to the border.

But the president's characterization of "catch and release" is misleading, and while his administration vilifies asylum seekers as gang members, their own data doesn't seem to back them up.

What is Trump really talking about?

There is no law or hard and fast policy called "catch and release," as the president has claimed. The term originally became popular during the Bush administration to describe the practice of releasing immigrants from detention while they await immigration court proceedings, in part because there were not enough detention facilities to hold immigrants pending immigration court proceedings.

Immigration experts say that practice is no longer common. The White House has used the term to blast the protections afforded to children and families seeking asylum in the U.S. and complain that the government can't detain asylum seekers indefinitely.

The White House said in an April release that the primarily Central American families and children "have been exploiting these weaknesses in our immigration system for years in order to enter and remain in the country," and argued they dodge court dates and deportation orders.

Why are some immigrants released after being detained?

While a typical immigrant who tries to cross the border can be quickly detained and deported, vulnerable immigrants are granted special protections. That includes asylum seekers, families with children, and unaccompanied alien children (UACs), particularly those who come to the U.S. from a noncontiguous country.

“The law recognizes this group as particularly vulnerable simply because they’re children. Historically, the U.S. immigration system is designed for adults, it’s difficult enough for adults let alone children,” said Wendy Young, the president of Kids in Need of Defense (KIND). Her organization defends UACs in court and trains other attorneys to do the same.

She added, "These are not loopholes in our immigration laws, these are protections designed for children."

Among those protections: different, more cautious asylum hearing proceedings for UACs, because it is thought that they are more likely to be victims of human trafficking, and limits on how long families with children can be held in detention centers.