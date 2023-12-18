IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill letting police arrest migrants who cross the border illegally

The new law sets the stage for a potential fight with the Biden administration over border enforcement. Abbott, a Republican, has implemented other policies sparking court fights.
A national guard officer walks to assist migrants who crossed the river near the buoy barriers in the Rio Grande river on in Eagle Pass, Texas, in September.Brandon Bell / Getty Images file
By Zoë Richards

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed legislation that makes it a criminal offense to enter Texas illegally, setting up a potential clash with the Biden administration over immigration policy and border enforcement.

Abbott, a Republican who has implemented other policies directed at migrants that have drawn court challenges, signed the bill at an event in Brownsville, Texas.

His signature comes after the Republican-controlled state legislature voted last month to approve the measure and as the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill try to hash out changes to border policies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

