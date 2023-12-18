Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill letting police arrest migrants who cross the border illegally

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed legislation that makes it a criminal offense to enter Texas illegally, setting up a potential clash with the Biden administration over immigration policy and border enforcement.

Abbott, a Republican who has implemented other policies directed at migrants that have drawn court challenges, signed the bill at an event in Brownsville, Texas.

His signature comes after the Republican-controlled state legislature voted last month to approve the measure and as the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill try to hash out changes to border policies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.