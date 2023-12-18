Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill letting police arrest migrants who cross the border illegally

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed legislation that makes it a criminal offense to enter Texas illegally, setting up a potential clash with the Biden administration over immigration policy and border enforcement.
Abbott, a Republican who has implemented other policies directed at migrants that have drawn court challenges, signed the bill at an event in Brownsville, Texas.
His signature comes after the Republican-controlled state legislature voted last month to approve the measure and as the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill try to hash out changes to border policies.
