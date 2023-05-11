House to vote on Republican border security bill hours before Covid restrictions lift

House Republicans are expected to pass a bill to address immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, the same day Covid restrictions at the border are set to be lifted.

Republicans said the bill, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, would address a crisis at the border by mandating that Customs and Border Protection hire and train 22,000 Border Patrol agents and develop a plan to upgrade existing technology to make sure agents are well equipped. The legislation would also require the homeland security secretary to resume construction of the border wall, a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The bill is unlikely to become law. Democrats, who oppose the bill, hold a slim majority in the Senate and the White House issued a veto threat against the measure this week.

A statement of administration policy said that while the Biden administration supports productive efforts to reform the country’s immigration system, it opposes the GOP-sponsored bill, which it said would make “elements of our immigration system worse.”