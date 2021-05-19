IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lawyers find the parents of 54 more migrant children from families separated under Trump

The parents of 391 kids have yet to be reached, down from 445 in April. Lawyers say parents of 227 were deported, parents of 100 are somewhere in the U.S.
Image: Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility in Tornillo, Texas
Immigrant children are led by staff at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas on June 18, 2018.Mike Blake / Reuters file
By Julia Ainsley and Jacob Soboroff

WASHINGTON — Lawyers working to reach the migrant families separated by the Trump administration have found the parents of 54 more children in the past month, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Now the parents of 391 children have yet to be reached, down from 445 in April. And pro bono lawyers commissioned to find them by a federal judge say the parents of 227 of those children have been deported, 100 are somewhere in the U.S. and 14 have no contact information that the government has provided.

The Biden administration set up a task force to reunite separated parents, and the task force is working with the lawyers to bring back deported parents who have been identified. This month, the first four families were reunited.

One-on-one with Homeland Security Sec. Mayorkas as first migrant families reunited

May 6, 202101:08

The Trump administration separated more than 5,500 families during 2017 and 2018, the pro bono lawyers estimate. Most of those separated under what was known as the "zero tolerance" policy in May and June of 2018 were reunited soon after, but many separated prior to the official launch of zero tolerance were not known about because the government kept no records of their separation or whereabouts.

The Biden task force estimates roughly 1,000 families remain separated.

Image: Julia AinsleyJulia Ainsley

Julia Ainsley is a correspondent covering the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Jacob Soboroff

Jacob Soboroff is a correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC and author of the New York Times bestseller "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy."