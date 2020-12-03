WASHINGTON — Lawyers tasked by a federal judge to help find migrant families separated at the U.S. border in 2017 and 2018 say the government handed over data that could be critical to their mission last week.

In a federal court filing in California late Wednesday, the attorneys said Justice Department data from the Executive Office of Immigration Review, which includes information for parents and children in immigration court proceedings, was released to them last Wednesday.

"Among other things, the information includes phone numbers that had not previously been known," the lawyers said in the filing.

Judge Dana Sabraw of the Southern District of California ordered last year that a steering committee of legal groups and nonprofits find missing families after the Trump administration separated parents and children crossing the border illegally in 2017 and 2018 policy but failed to keep track of those families they had separated.

NBC News reported in November that the parents of 666 migrant children had yet to be found by pro bono attorneys, making the path to reunification difficult for many. The filing on Wednesday said some families have been identified since that time, bringing the number of parents whose whereabouts are still unknown to 628.

With the new data, which lawyers said they have not had adequate time to review, the number could be reduced further.

"We have been repeatedly asking the Trump administration for any additional data they might have to help locate the families and are only finally getting these new phone numbers and addresses," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project. "Unfortunately, it took the issue reaching the level of a presidential debate to move them to give us this data."

"Everyone's been asking whether the Trump administration has been helping to find these families. Not only have they not been helping but they have been withholding this data forever," Gelernt said.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he will set up a task force to find and reunite separated families, though his transition team has not yet committed to giving parents who have been deported the option of coming to the United States to reunite with their children.