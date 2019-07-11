Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Nationwide immigration raids that were postponed three weeks ago are now scheduled to begin on Sunday, two senior Department of Homeland Security officials told NBC News.
The mass raids, to be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are set to target roughly 2,000 families in major cities across the United States, the same 10 cities that were revealed under the previous plans, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, the officials said.
The new timeline of the operation was first reported by The New York Times.
President Donald Trump tweeted last month that ICE would soon deport "millions" of undocumented immigrants living in the country. He soon announced that the operation would be delayed "at the request of the Democrats."
Trump claimed on Twitter that he approved the delay so that Democrats and Republicans in Congress could work out a compromise on immigration policy — a deal that has so far eluded the president and his allies. Trump said the deal would have to solve “the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.” Officials said the delayed was due in part because details of the plan had leaked to the media.