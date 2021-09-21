WASHINGTON — U.S. officials are tracking large groups of Haitians in Latin America, including more than 20,000 in Colombia, who like the thousands now massed on the Texas border may soon try to reach the U.S., according to an internal document obtained by NBC News.

The Department of Homeland Security document also said the DHS Office of Professional Responsibility, the agency’s internal watchdog, is investigating an incident in which a Border Patrol agent on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, grabbed a Haitian migrant by the shirt. The incident, captured by a news photographer, drew widespread criticism on Monday, prompting White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki to call it “horrific.”

In addition to the 20,000 Haitians gathered in northern Colombia, DHS is also monitoring groups of about 1,500 in Panama and 3,000 in Peru, the document said. A senior DHS official said it remains to be seen when and whether those migrants will come to the U.S., but they have begun “staging” in these various countries, potentially signaling they are planning on traveling in large numbers.

Like the surge of 15,000 Haitian migrants who arrived in Del Rio, Texas over the past week, most of the migrants in Central and South America left Haiti years ago, many after the 2010 earthquake, and have been living in other countries.

Recent economic conditions in those countries, as well as what Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called misinformation on the Biden administration’s willingness to take in Haitians, has triggered many to seek protections in the U.S.

When DHS has previously monitored caravans of migrants headed to the U.S. border in large numbers, there has been a two to three-week lag between their departure and arrival. But in the case of the recently arrived Haitians, many took buses through Mexico, expediting their arrival and increasing their numbers.