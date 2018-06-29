Pence tells Central American leaders: End the exodus, respect U.S. borders

With a blunt message, Pence, who was joined on his trip by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, listed all the methods the Trump administration was employing to stop illegal immigration, and directed the foreign leaders to tell "your people that coming to the United States illegally will only result in a hard journey and a harder life."

Specifically, he asked the three presidents — Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, Sanchez Ceren of El Salvador and Juan Orlando Hernandez Honduras — to "take down public advertisements for human traffickers," "renew the fight against corruption, criminal groups, and gang violence," and to "strengthen" their own borders.

The three countries, known as the "Northern Triangle," have seen intensifying economic struggles and gang violence, which have led hundreds of thousands of their citizens to flee to the U.S. in search of a better life. More than 150,000 Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans have left their homes and journeyed to the southern border of the U.S., seeking to enter the country illegally, in 2018 alone, according to the Associated Press.

Pence also addressed the citizens of the three nations in the televised speech, giving them his own set of instructions.

"If you want to come to the United States, come legally, or don't come at all," he said. "If someone tells you they can bring you or your children to America outside the law don’t believe them."

"Don’t risk your lives or the lives of your children by trying to come to the United States on the road run by drug smugglers and human traffickers," Pence added. "Hold on to your homes and hold on to your children. Build your lives in your homes."

Pence's visit comes as the Trump administration has taken drastic steps in recent weeks to curb the flow of illegal immigration from Central America, including the implementation of a "zero tolerance" policy of charging everyone who attempts to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

That policy, however, led to thousands of migrant children, some under a year old, being split from their parents or legal guardians and housed in detention centers. Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order reversing his administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border and allowing families to instead be detained together. But it didn't stop the detention of children.