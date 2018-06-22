In reversal, Trump suddenly calls on lawmakers to stall immigration action until after midterms

Breaking News Emails
After repeatedly saying Congress needs to solve the immigration problem, President Donald Trump on Friday called on Republican lawmakers to "stop wasting their time" and urged them to delay dealing with the critical issue until after after the midterm elections.
"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," Trump tweeted. "Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!"
The tweets come as lawmakers are continuing to try to find a way forward on immigration. The House announced Thursday that it had postponed a vote on a moderate compromise immigration bill until next week. Another immigration measure, supported by conservatives, was defeated in a floor vote Thursday.
The call for a delay also marks yet another stunning about-face for Trump, who earlier this week had tweeted, "Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration."
The president's message comes at the end of a tumultuous week that saw public outcry over his administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border culminate with an executive order from the president halting the practice, and fruitless toil in the House to pass an immigration bill.
Throughout the week, Trump has repeatedly undercut the prospects for a successful outcome, tweeting earlier that passing the bills could be a waste of time because of the uphill climb in the Senate, as a 60-vote filibuster would apply to such legislation.
"What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms)," Trump tweeted Thursday, just hours before the House’s first vote. "Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule — it is killing you!"
The president's hardline stance, however, conflicts with recent goings-on inside the Senate, where lawmakers from both parties have in recent days begun reaching across the aisle in an attempt to find a legislative solution.
In particular, Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., have teamed up to find a fix for the family separation issue.
"We're working together on legislation that both conferences can support," Cruz told Politico Friday.