In reversal, Trump suddenly calls on lawmakers to stall immigration action until after midterms

After repeatedly saying Congress needs to solve the immigration problem, President Donald Trump on Friday called on Republican lawmakers to "stop wasting their time" and urged them to delay dealing with the critical issue until after after the midterm elections.

"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," Trump tweeted. "Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!"

The tweets come as lawmakers are continuing to try to find a way forward on immigration. The House announced Thursday that it had postponed a vote on a moderate compromise immigration bill until next week. Another immigration measure, supported by conservatives, was defeated in a floor vote Thursday.

The call for a delay also marks yet another stunning about-face for Trump, who earlier this week had tweeted, "Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration."

The president's message comes at the end of a tumultuous week that saw public outcry over his administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border culminate with an executive order from the president halting the practice, and fruitless toil in the House to pass an immigration bill.