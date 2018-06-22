Trump accuses Dems of 'phony stories' of sadness on border, seeks delay on immigration fix until after midterms

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

After repeatedly saying Congress needs to solve the immigration problem, President Donald Trump on Friday called on lawmakers to delay dealing with the critical issue until after the midterm elections — while accusing Democrats of concocting politically motivated "phony stories of sadness and grief" on the border.

"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," Trump tweeted. "Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!"

The tweets come as lawmakers are continuing to try to find a way forward on immigration. The House announced Thursday that it had postponed a vote on a moderate compromise immigration bill until next week. Another immigration measure, supported by conservatives, was defeated in a floor vote Thursday.

The call for a delay is yet another stunning about-face for Trump, who earlier this week had tweeted, "Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration."

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told NBC News that the House will still vote on the GOP compromise immigration bill next week, despite Trump's tweets calling for a delay.

"I think we are doing quite well on the bill because the conference together is working on it," McCarthy said Tuesday. "I think it's important that the House be able to show that we can take the action."

Asked if the tweet was damaging, McCarthy spun back on Democrats, saying, "For the Democrats it's very damaging. They show that they're not serious about solving this issue. There's an opportunity and a willingness on our part and they're nowhere to work on it."

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., dismissed the impact of Trump's tweet. "I don’t know that it affects vote totals at all. Everybody is proceeding as they were," he said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., also said Friday that the House would still vote next week on the compromise immigration bill. He did acknowledge that passing the compromise bill will continue to be an “uphill battle.”

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., a moderate Republican who led the charge on the immigration discharge petition, dismissed the impact of the president's tweet Friday.

"We’re going to keep working. There are a lot of members dedicated to making this happen," Curbelo told NBC News. "We had major breakthroughs yesterday. A lot of members are excited about getting something done on immigration so we’re going to continue working. We have another meeting later today."